Obituary: Spencer David Carr

Spencer David Carr

Provided Photo

October 15, 1944 – September 20, 2021

The Reverend Spencer David Carr was born October 15, 1944, in San Diego, California. He grew up in Banning, a small town near Palm Springs. He graduated from Banning Union High School in 1962 as Valedictorian, Student Body President, all conference basketball player and captain of the championship basketball team. (Love small towns!)

He graduated from Occidental College in 1966 with a degree in philosophy. He sang in Oxy’s award winning Glee Club for three years. He received a Ph.D. in Philosophy (University of Michigan, 1970) and taught for several years at various colleges, publishing several papers in scholarly journals, one of which forty years later is still cited as an “important” contribution.

In 1977 he moved into scholarly publishing eventually joining Westview Press, which occasioned a move to Boulder in 1988. He served Westview as Vice President and Executive ?Editor for several years.

In the mid-90s he experienced a religious conversion that eventually led to seminary and to ordination as an Episcopal priest. He served at St. Mary Magdalene in Boulder as assistant. He was rector of St. John the Baptist church in Granby, CO for ten splendid and happy years until retirement in 2011.

In retirement he pursued his primary hobbies, reading, choral music, tournament bridge while continuing to serve “around the edges” at st. Mary Magdalene. He attained Ruby Life Master status in bridge.

His intellect, bridge playing, and gentle and loving nature will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He died September 20,2021 at home, several months after having been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He is predeceased by his brother Richard and stepdaughter Cindy McConnell. He is survived by his second wife Karla J. Allen his loving comfort of many years. His nephew Spencer Ryan Carr of Penn Valley, California. Stepson Rob (Amber) Allen, stepson Craig (Rosanne) Allen, step son-in-law Joe McConnell, and grandchildren Taylor,

Allyson, Avery, Mason, Peyton, Sadie, and great grandsons Rustin, Cash, Breckin, and Briggs.

Services to be held on Saturday, October 9th at 2 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 4775 Cambridge St. Boulder. There will be a live webcast of the service. Please check http://www.smmboulder.org for the link.

In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church , P.O. Box 188,Niwot, CO. 80544 OR Pancreatic Cancer Action Network , 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Ste 200, Manhattan Beach CA. 90266. For online messages to the family visit http://www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com