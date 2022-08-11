Obituary: Stephen Allen

Stephen Allen

Provided Photo

– July 30, 2022

Dearest friends –

Our incredibly loved Steve Allen passed away unexpectedly on July 30th, 2022, at 66 vivacious years old.

Steve led his entire life protecting and loving the lives of others (those he knew and those he did not). He was so incredibly passionate for the outdoors that he created his life’s work as an Alaskan mountain-man, Winter Park ski patroller, an engineer of the South Metro Fire Rescue District, a hunting camp guide for Samuelson Outfitters, and an adventure guide for Winter Park Resort. Work and passion for the outdoors was only a slice of our amazing Steve Allen as he was loved by so many people from so many different walks of life. His friendship was forever bonding, his love was unconditional, and his vibrant spirit was unmatchable. Words cannot explain the sadness that we all feel without his physical presence; but he will remain within each and every one of us as we walk, play, and share within this life. Hold and cherish all that you have learned and loved with Steve, as his essence will resonate through you. We love you Steve and we will continue to live your passion, love, and respect forever. Thank you for your beautiful touch on our lives!

Steve is survived by his mother, Patricia Ann Barbour, brother Mark Allen (Brenda), sister Linda West, long-time girlfriend Deborah Reagan, and many other loved family members. Steve has joined his beloved father Donald Meredith Allen in Spirit and in Heaven. Steve’s deep connection with his family will remain forever.

Please join us on Sunday, August 21st, 2022, at the Rendezvous Event Center at 1pm. We invite all his friends and loved ones to please attend and share your special memories and stories with everyone!