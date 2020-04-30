Obituary: Steven Morrow
With indescribable sorrow, we announce the death of Steve Morrow. Known by many in Grand County, Steve was a lifelong resident of the Fraser area. His death occurred in Tucson, Arizona after long and courageous struggles with cancer. Steve was a son of Robert and Lucille Morrow, both deceased. He grew up with brothers Lee (Betty) and Cary (Cathy). He is survived by his wife, Jean Gillis, both of his brothers and their wives, daughters, Stephanie Morrow and Wendy Morrow and step-daughters, Jamie Schroder(Jason Bilicic) and Jessica (Kourt) Kobbeman, five grandchildren and a great number of nephews and nieces. A memorial celebration…that we hope will occur this summer…in the Fraser area is in the planning stages. Love you big guy.
