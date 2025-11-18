Obituary: Sue Buchheister

Sue Buchheister

July 28, 1948 – November 8, 2025

Sue Ann Buchheister passed away peacefully at her home in Canby, OR, on November 8, 2025. Born in the Janesville, WI in 1948, she later made her way to Colorado, where she embraced mountain life and built her family.

Sue was known for her independence, resilience, and strong work ethic. In her later years, she found meaningful connection and community through new friendships with the women she met at the Canby Adult Center—friendships that brought joy, laughter, and companionship.

She loved her family deeply and took great pride in her children and grandchildren, who were a constant source of purpose and light in her life.

Sue is survived by her daughters, Tara Chapman and Lindsay Dees, and her grandchildren, Xavier Kendall, Santana Dees, Illeana Dees and Corbin Chapman.

Memorial services will be held at a future date.