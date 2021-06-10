Obituary: Tabor Ann Menhennett

Tabor Ann Menhennett

Tabor Ann

Menhennett

May 15, 1991 – May 25, 2021

Our beloved daughter, Tabor Ann Menhennett, was called to her heavenly home surrounded by family on May 25, ten days after her 30th birthday. She was born May 15, 1991, in Lamar, Colorado the only child of Tom and Vicki Menhennett.

Tabor was a natural athlete joining gymnastics at age three and always having tremendous speed. She loved playing club soccer where her team went undefeated several seasons. In middle school, she joined the boys’ team when they were short players. Usually, they ranked in the top three teams. She lettered in soccer her freshman and sophomore years. Tabor also enjoyed playing volleyball in junior high.

Dance was another one of her passions beginning lessons at age five. She always assisted the younger kids and made sure to invite grandparents, aunties, cousins–all her relatives, to her Christmas and spring performances. Tabor competed at state and national levels over a period of ten years. She danced, taught, and choreographed dances while attending Red Rocks Community College. She loved to dance in the house with her mom to whatever music might be playing.

Tabor loved animals, particularly her dogs Koda and Ellie Mae. The first year that she joined the Obedience Class in 4H, the instructor remarked that she had the unruliest puppy to ever join the class. Tabor dedicated her summer to remedy that. At the Fremont County Fair, she and Evee won first place ribbons, qualifying for state. There, they earned second place.

She enjoyed horseback riding and being outdoors, especially the Kremmling area where she loved to hunt and fish with her dad and of course, collect rocks.

Miss Tabor loved kids. She would get so excited and her face would light up every time she spoke of “her kids” at preschools. Education was very important to her. Tabor scored in the top 1% nationally on the GRE test. She received a BA in Elementary Education from Metro State University and will be awarded, posthumously by CU Denver, a double Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Psychology. Her plans were to become a neuropsychologist.

Being a great cook, Tabor usually made the Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts. She delighted in trying new recipes, watching the latest cooking shows, and trying a variety of restaurants and meat markets.

Tabor was proud of being a descendent of Chief Geronimo, and John Sevier, the first governor of Tennessee. Tabor was loyal and passionate about her beliefs defending the underdogs and standing her ground politically especially during the last presidential election. She delighted in Marvel movies, country music, singing, and attending Avalanche and Broncos games.

Tabor is survived by her parents, Tom and Vicki Menhennett, her grandmother Virginia Rivale, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Glen and Esther Menhennett, great grandparents Bob and Grace Menhennett, grandfather Sosten Rivale, uncle Art Rivale, and her cousin Shanon Rivale. Tabor’s honorary pallbearers are all her cousins. In lieu of flowers you may donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in remembrance of Tabor Ann Menhennett.

A rosary will be held Thursday, June 10, at 1 P.M. with a Catholic Funeral Mass immediately following at St. Michael Catholic Church in Canon City where Tabor served Mass and sang in the children’s choir. Burial will be in Kremmling the next day, Friday, June 11, at 12 noon.