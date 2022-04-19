Obituary: Tom Sowell
July 28, 1938 – April 14, 2022
Tom Sowell, 83, passed on April 14, 2022 at Light House Assisted Living surrounded by his loving family. In his 83 years of life, Tom touched many and was loved by all. Born July 28th, 1938 in Las Cruses, New Mexico, Tom was the son of the late Harold and Nona Sowell. Tom married the love of his life “Betty” and made Grand Lake their home from 1969-1989.
Tom was the owner of the Daven Haven Lodge and Restaurant for over 20 years. He and Betty moved to California briefly and then to Phoenix Arizona. Tom ran his own house inspection business until retiring in 2006. In Retirement he gave his time to organizations such as Boys and Girls Club and Animal Rescue.
Surviving Tom are his children, Todd Sowell and Kim Chainhalt; daughter-in-Law Dara-Lynn; grandchildren, Nicole, Laura, Cameron, Todd, Connor and Kate; great-grandchildren Mila, Liam, Lawson, Bear, Carter, Brooks and Eden.
Tom will be remembered for being bigger than life and his heart was open to all. He will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be scheduled in May.
