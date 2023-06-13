Obituary: Tylor Nesbitt

September 26, 1973 – April 29, 2023

Tylor Carl Nesbitt, 49, died on April 29th, 2023, at his home in Tabernash, Colorado from complications of liver disease. He was born on September 26, 1973 in Dayton, Ohio to Carl Nesbitt and Linda Nesbitt.

Tylor worked as a skilled carpenter and project manager, bicycle tuner and ski tech most recently for Ski Broker in Fraser, Colorado. He graduated from Palmer High School, Colorado Springs, Class of 1991. He then earned his Associate Degree in Project Management and Construction.

Tylor was an avid cyclist, training at the Olympic training center in Colorado Springs. His bicycle racing took him as far as Europe and, closer to home, the Velodrome. He loved all things outdoors: skiing, white water rafting, hunting, snowmobiling, hiking, biking and fishing. Rocks also became a special hobby and business (Epic Stoneworks). He was talented in shaping them into jewelry and enhancing their natural beauty. He had a gift for training his dogs (especially Epic, BB and Duke). He took pride in excelling at whatever he chose to do. His smile and winning personality drew people to him throughout his life.

Tylor is survived by his fiancee, Joy Mooers, his daughter, Lily, his father, Carl Nesbitt and his stepmother, Michele (Furlong) Nesbitt and his mother Linda (Nesbitt) Davis and step-father, Alan Davis, his sister Meg Lorenz (Steve), his niece Hannah and step-siblings, Judith Darcy, Tegan Owen (Mosh), Neal Furlong and Terry Furlong (Jenna) and his new puppy, Beaux.