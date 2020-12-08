Obituary: Vayle A Anderson
Anderson
February 21, 1926 – December 2, 2020
Vayle A. Anderson, 94, former Grand County resident, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Terrace Gardens Healthcare Center in Colorado Springs, CO. Funeral services will be at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Brush Memorial Cemetery.
