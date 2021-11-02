Obituary: Vernon Woodcock
September 20, 1926 – October 11, 2021
The family of Vernon Woodcock wishes to thank the staff at Middle Park Medical Center Kremmling for the loving care that was provided to our father. Your loving attention and care will always be remembered and appreciated.
