Obituary: Virginia Chaloupka

Virginia Chaloupka

Provided Photo

Virginia Chaloupka

November 13, 1921 – January 29, 2021

Virginia Chaloupka passed away on January 29, 2021 at Mantey Heights Care Center in Grand Junction, CO.

Mary Virginia Bischof was born on November 13, 1921 in Nebraska City, NE. She attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, graduating with a degree in Education. Virginia and Donald Chaloupka were married in 1943. Virginia and Don both worked for University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, CO, Virginia managing the College Credit Union and Don a professor.

In 1985, following their retirement, they built their dream home in Fraser, CO. Virginia loved to ski with her husband, children and grandchildren. She and Don were active in several activities at Winter Park Ski Resort, including hosting international athletes who participated in the handicapped ski races there. They were members of Ski Meisters and Virginia sold lift tickets for the resort. During the summers she and Don would take their Bronco and go 4 wheel exploring on the back roads and in ghost towns in the Colorado Rockies.

Don, her husband of 51 years, died in 1993. Virginia maintained their home in Fraser, a condominium in downtown Denver, and a home in Windsor, CO. During this time she pursued travel and continuing education. Following Don’s passing, she participated in several Elderhostel excursions with her sister Margaret and then with her daughters. She was always eager to see a new place and enjoy a new learning experience. She also enjoyed attending events at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. In 2014 she moved to Grand Junction to be near children. She lived a long, happy, active and intellectually curious life of 99 years.

Virginia is survived by her sisters Lucille and Margaret, her children Allan (Phyllis) of Bellingham, WA, Kathleen and Karen of Grand Junction, Patricia and Meg (Paul) of Montrose, CO and Gregory of Aspen, her 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Virginia’s life will be celebrated at a funeral Mass, to be held at a future date, with interment at the Grand Junction Veteran’s Cemetery, beside her husband Don. Donations in Virginia’s memory may be made to HopeWest Hospice at 3090 N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.