Obituary: William T. Underbrink

William T. Underbrink

William T.

Underbrink

June 3, 1955 – November 27, 2020

Bill, 65 years old, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side, in Sun City, Arizona on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1955 in Quincy, Illinois to Clyde and Margaret Underbrink.

Raised and spent most of his life in the mountains of Colorado, Bill was a partner with his Dad and younger brother, Noble in a longtime local Kremmling, Colorado business, C.E. Underbrink & Sons Machine Shop. Graduating from West Grand High School in 1973, Bill loved football, track and wrestling. Bill was an excellent machinist, cowboy, roper and team penner, winning many saddles and cash prizes. Moved to Arizona in 2010 retiring after working for the City of Scottsdale Airport to enjoy golfing, traveling, visiting family and friends and always helping others with handyman projects. Bill will be remembered by many, as one of the most honest, selfless individuals that they have ever met and will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Underbrink in 1973 and father, Clyde Underbrink in 1995.

Bill is survived by his wife Barbara Elliott-Underbrink of Sun City, Arizona; Lurline Underbrink-Curran (Paul); Adah Gore (Erick); and Noble Underbrink, all of Kremmling, Colorado; numerous nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

A family memorial gathering will be held in July near Kremmling, Colorado to spread his ashes on the Sheephorn.