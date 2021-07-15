Obituary: Zez Ready

Zez Ready

Provided Photo

Zez Ready

June 17, 2021

Our son, Zez Wesley Ready, passed away mid-June in his apartment in Chicago at the age of 32.

Zez felt fortunate to have attended Grand Lake Elementary, where he was a champion cup-stacker. During Middle School, he was the perfect age to fully appreciate the Harry Potter books and created a busy on-line Hogwarts style school for which he was headmaster. Enthusiasts from all over the country signed up; it was quite a production! He graduated from Middle Park High School in 2007 as a team player in FBLA, knowledge bowl, theater and band, from an amazing class as one of a half dozen valedictorians. Zez loved sailing and was honored to help as an instructor in sailing school at the yacht club. The Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre meant a lot to Zez, and after being in the background “ensemble” on stage and running the box office, he chose for college Illinois Wesleyan, a small campus attended by many of the talented performers at our theater here; from IWU, he graduated cum laude in 2011.

Zez was probably really surprised to wake up in Heaven and must have thought it had to be a mistake. He thankfully had spent 5 months at home with us in Grand Lake this winter and returned at the end of March to Chicago where he has lived for the past ten years, providing tech support to ticketing systems across the country and also organizing small productions as managing director of Circle Theater.

Zez meant a lot to his friends and to our Alaskan malamute Leah (who was born on Zez’s birthday) whom he loved to watch play with the cats. His sister Wendy and we are happy to know that his friends saw him as kind hearted, loyal, a team player, a true animal lover and fun to be with…

Let’s enjoy Life. Donna & Scott Ready