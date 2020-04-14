Obituary: Connie Clayton
Connie Clayton passed peacefully on April 6th at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Denver. She grew up in Fraser and spent her childhood listening to stories from old timers at Clayton’s Cafe and Bar, where she fell in love with music and learned piano and guitar. She raised two children, doted on a granddaughter, read every book in the library, enjoyed the company of animals and some people, and didn’t hesitate to tell you how she felt about things. Now she’s singing songs and playing cards with her sister, Charlene, and sharing homemade pie with her parents, Chuck and Elsie. A memorial service will be held this summer when the meadows are green, the willows full of songbirds and the god***n snow is gone. If you would like to honor her memory, please feel free to make a donation to the Fraser Cemetery Association or Friends of the Fraser Library.
