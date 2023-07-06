Off-highway vehicle accident requires medical helicopter evacuation

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand Lake Fire Department and Flight for Life responded to an off-highway vehicle crash near Grand Lake at around 2 p.m. July 4. Initial reports stated there were multiple injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Erin Opsahl, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office communications director, wrote in an email that the OHV was carrying multiple occupants when it went off the trail and rolled on Forest Service Road 123. Austin Wingate, the Grand County EMS deputy chief, wrote in an email that EMS treated five patients at the scene.

One patient had serious injuries, and Flight for Life transported them to St. Anthony’s in Lakewood. Two patients with minor injuries went with EMS to Middle Park Granby, while the remaining two refused transport at the scene, Wingate wrote.

The large emergency response to the crash caused some confusion, as it happened around the same time that the Devil’s Thumb Fire started.