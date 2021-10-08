Officers named for outstanding impaired driving enforcement

Officer Jared Bombardier, pictured, and the patrol division of the Fraser Winter Park Police Department is recognized for impaired driving enforcement by the Colorado Department of Transportation and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

MADD Colorado/Courtesy photo

Two local officers have been honored by the Colorado Department of Transportation and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

These awards focus on efforts to reduce impaired driving, increase the use of seat belts and reduce speeding in the state. Awards were given out at the annual Law Enforcement Champions Banquet on Sept. 29.

Fraser Winter Park Police Department Officer Jared Bombardier and the patrol division of the department were named for “Outstanding Team Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement: Mountain/Local Law Enforcement.”

During CDOT’s 2020-2021 DUI Enforcement period, which runs from July 1 to June 30, the Fraser Winter Park Police Department arrested 64 people for DUIs, totaling 60% of arrests in Grand County during that time. There were no DUI crashes in the department’s jurisdiction that resulted in death during that time.

Trooper Mitchell Gillard with Colorado State Patrol Troop 4B, which includes Grand County, was also recognized for “Outstanding Individual Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement: Mountain/Colorado State Patrol.”