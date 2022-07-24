Officials, developer: Fears of asbestos in Spirits-n-Things demolition unfounded

Demolition of buildings on the corner of East Agate Avenue and 4th Street in Granby began July 19, 2022.

Tracy Ross/Sky-Hi News

Crews working on a demolition of several buildings on the northeast corner of East Agate Avenue and Fourth Street in Granby are not wantonly releasing asbestos into the air, say officials and the developer of the property.

The demolition stoked fear in an anonymous caller to the Sky-Hi News on Tuesday. Crews were indeed tearing down buildings at the location. But Royal Oaks developer Steve Wilkie said that although several of the buildings located on the lot had contained both asbestos and lead paint at one time, the toxic materials have been cleared from them and they had earned a clean certification from the state.

Granby Town Manager Ted Cherry confirmed the buildings’ status.

“The proper remediation of asbestos and lead paint was completed. The process is hiring a remediation firm, doing the remediation, and then getting the state to sign off on this,” said Cherry. “The proper processes were done for this and the developer has the sign off from the state.”

Wilkie said the process of cleaning the toxic materials from the buildings stalled the start of demolition. The buildings were able to serve a civic purpose, however: both the Grand Fire Protection District #1 and the Granby Police Department used them for training exercises, “with the police department going into the basement and locating shells, and the fire department breaking windows and cutting through the roof,” said Wilkie.

The first building — a row of apartments — went down earlier this week. The Spirits-n-Things building and Shear Design will be next, and a yellow house behind the Edward Jones building, as well as the Edward Jones building, will come down last.

Wilkie presented plans for the development that will replace the demolished buildings at the Town of Granby Planning Commission meeting on July 21. It’s set to include a residential building with nine two-bedroom “Air BnB-type luxury units,” a three-bedroom townhome with a roof deck, and “a walkable mall with boutiques and restaurants,” Rocky Mountain Roastery is expected to move from its current location farther east on East Agate into a new purpose-built space.

At the end of the meeting on Thursday, Wilkie said the man who called the Sky-Hi News also approached him.

“He said, ‘I don’t think you really care about Granby, demo-ing these buildings and letting asbestos fly all over,” Wilkie said. “I thought my demonstration would have appeased him. But I think sometimes you meet people who won’t be appeased.”

Following the demolition, Wilkie will give a second presentation to the planning commission, in September. He hopes to break ground on the residential portion of a project that includes a second lot on the south side of Agate Avenue across the street from the Midtown Cafe. Construction on that commercial portion will commence in the second quarter of 2023.