Officials investigate disturbance at Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park officials are investigating an incident where a man ran down the Gem Lake Trail yelling that he was being chased by someone with a rifle.

On Thursday afternoon, park rangers responded to visitor reports of this incident near the Lumpy Ridge Trailhead parking area, according to a release from the park. While responding, rangers received an additional report about a woman who had been knocked down on the Gem Lake Trail by a man running down the trail.

Rangers searched the area and found a man sitting on the trail who appeared to be injured. Park officials said that this person was the man who had been running down the trail.

Rocky officials reported that the man appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. Rangers detained the subject, who was allegedly combative, and he was transported to Estes Park Health for treatment.

A short time later, the injured woman hiked to the parking area with help from park visitors. She was treated for her injuries at the trailhead and transported by ambulance to Estes Park Health.

As more information was gathered, officials continued to search Gem Lake Trail for any indication of firearm use or other people of interest based on reported descriptions.

Park officials determined that a group of three men were hiking at Lumpy Ridge, including the subject. The remaining two men were contacted on the trail and escorted to the parking area.

The hospitalized man was found to be under the influence of narcotics, the release said. Officials said that no weapons were found in the area and there were no additional reports of a person carrying a rifle.

The release said rangers contacted approximately 30 people on the trail who said they did not hear any gunshots or see an armed individual during their visit. Park officials said the case is under investigation and park rangers are working with the United States Attorney’s Office on charges.