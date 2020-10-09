Officials investigating ‘human caused’ Deep Creek Fire

A host of aircraft including a Type 2 helicopter, a Type 3 helicopter, a large air tanker, two single engine air tankers, two super scoopers and an air attack plane to coordinate it all played a key role in keeping the Deep Creek Fire in check Thursday.

Courtesy USFS

Officials have determined that the Deep Creek Fire was human caused.

The fire in northern Summit County south of Kremmling broke out 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The US Forest Service said it is investigating the ignition.

The fire grew to 88 acres on Thursday and is 35% contained. Firefighters plan to spend today strengthening containment lines and mopping up.

A Type 3 helicopter is assisting and a Type 1 helicopter should arrive later today, according to an update from the forest service. Other aircraft are available should fire activity pick up.

Aircraft working the fire Thursday included a Type 2 helicopter, a Type 3 helicopter, two single engine air tankers, a larger air tanker and two super scoopers. The fire is burning in a mix of grass, sage and beetle-killed lodgepole pine on White River National Forest and private lands.

Homes in Shadow Creek Ranch, west of the Blue River, remain under evacuation. The homes in Spring Creek Ranch, between Colorado 9 and the Blue River, are under pre-evacuation notice.