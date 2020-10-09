Officials investigating ‘human caused’ Deep Creek Fire
Officials have determined that the Deep Creek Fire was human caused.
The fire in northern Summit County south of Kremmling broke out 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The US Forest Service said it is investigating the ignition.
The fire grew to 88 acres on Thursday and is 35% contained. Firefighters plan to spend today strengthening containment lines and mopping up.
A Type 3 helicopter is assisting and a Type 1 helicopter should arrive later today, according to an update from the forest service. Other aircraft are available should fire activity pick up.
Aircraft working the fire Thursday included a Type 2 helicopter, a Type 3 helicopter, two single engine air tankers, a larger air tanker and two super scoopers. The fire is burning in a mix of grass, sage and beetle-killed lodgepole pine on White River National Forest and private lands.
Homes in Shadow Creek Ranch, west of the Blue River, remain under evacuation. The homes in Spring Creek Ranch, between Colorado 9 and the Blue River, are under pre-evacuation notice.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User