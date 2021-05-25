Officials investigating origins of fire near Henderson Mill

Fire crews contained the 4.7-acre Kinney Fire quickly on Saturday. The fire was human-caused, though its exact origin is still under investigation.

Courtesy USFS

The US Forest Service is investigating a wildfire that broke out inside the Williams Fork Fire closure area on Saturday.

Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to the area along County Road 30, about one mile from the Sugarloaf Campgrounds and near the Henderson Mill, for a wildfire that the Forest Service dubbed the Kinney Fire.

Forest Service spokesperson Tammy Williams said that crews were able to contain the 4.7 acre fire around 3 p.m. Saturday with help from Hot Sulphur Springs Parshall Fire, Kremmling Fire, Grand Fire, Grand EMS and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams said the fire was determined to be human-caused, and officials continue to investigate the origin. She emphasized the importance of respecting closures and being aware of fire danger.

“People need to be extra careful with anything that could start a fire,” Williams said. “Don’t park in tall grass. If a campfire is too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.”

Closures remain in place following last year’s Williams Fork and East Troublesome fires. For the latest closure information, go to fs.usda.gov/goto/arp/knowbefore.

The early season wildfire has many people wondering what this this summer will bring. So far, this is the third wildfire in Grand County this season.

Last year, there were two major forest forest fires in Grand County and numerous smaller ones.

The two biggest fires in Grand in 2020 — the East Troublesome Fire and Williams Fork Fire — were both determined to have been human-caused, though their exact causes remain under investigation.

The East Troublesome Fire torched over 192,000 acres and the Williams Fork Fire burned for months over almost 15,000 acres.

There were also major fires in Glenwood Canyon, near Boulder and outside Grand Junction, but north of Grand County, the Cameron Peak Fire burned more than 200,000 acres, making it the largest ever recorded in Colorado.

Heading into this wildfire seasons, conditions are similar if not worse compared to last year. The Colorado River Basin is at 67% of the average and the Western Slope, including a large portion of Grand County, is experiencing extreme or exceptional drought conditions.