Officials release new details about fatal crash
Kremmling resident Rebecca Wilie, 34, died June 19 in a car accident around 5:20 p.m. near Hot Sulphur Springs on US Highway 40. A 33-year old woman from Paris, Melissa Mendes-Ferreira, hit Wilie while traveling eastbound, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
For unknown reasons, Mendes-Ferreira drove her rental car, a 2020 GMC Acadia, into the westbound lane. She collided with Wilie’s GMC Terrain, and Wilie was found dead at the scene. First responders took Mendes-Ferreira to Middle Park Medical in Granby, but she was then flown to Denver with serious non-life threatening injuries.
Colorado State Patrol wrote in an email to Sky-Hi News that the investigation is ongoing.
