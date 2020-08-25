Oil spill closes section of US 36 in Rocky

Rocky Mountain National Park has closed a section of US Highway 36 following an oil spill from a construction project.

The work is taking place on a 3-mile section of US 36 just west of the Bear Lake Road junction to east of Deer Ridge Junction. Because of the spill, park officials said this section of the road inside the park remains closed. It is unknown when it will reopen.

Park visitors wishing to access Trail Ridge Road from the east should use the Fall River Entrance on US Highway 34.

The contractor on the project notified park officials and hazmat cleanup began early Tuesday morning. Officials said the contaminated soil will be removed in accordance with the procedures from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Environmental Protection Agency.

No one was injured when the spill occurred. The cause of the spill is being investigated according to protocol.