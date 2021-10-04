Old Fall River Road closed for season

Rocky Mountain National Park’s Old Fall River Road closed to all traffic on Monday, ending vehicle traffic for the season.

Old Fall River Road closed for vehicles for the season on Monday. The road will be temporarily closed to bikes, pedestrians and pets through Friday while the road undergoes culvert reconstruction and road maintenance.

The road will reopen to bikers and walkers Oct. 9-11 before closing for further maintenance from Oct. 12-15.

Following road maintenance, Old Fall River Road will be open to bikes and pedestrians from Oct. 16 through Nov. 30.

On Dec. 1, Old Fall River Road reverts to trail status, so bicycles and leashed pets will not be allowed on the road.