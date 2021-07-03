Old Fall River Road opens to vehicles for season

Rocky Mountain National Park opened Old Fall River Road to vehicles on Saturday.

Reservations are required to enter the park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., excluding the Bear Lake Corridor, which has a separate reservation permit. While July reservations are full, 25% of reservations become available for purchase at 5 p.m. the day prior.

Built from 1913 to 1920, Old Fall River Road traditionally opens for the Fourth of July weekend. The one-way, unpaved road routes travelers from the scenic Endovalley Picnic Area to above treeline at Fall River Pass, following the steep slope of Mount Chapin’s south face.

Vehicles over 25 feet and vehicles pulling trailers are prohibited on the road.

Old Fall River Road is scheduled to close for the season on Oct. 4.

For more information, go to http://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/timed-entry-permit-system.htm .