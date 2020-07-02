Old Fall River Road to open for holiday weekend
Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will be opening Friday afternoon to vehicles.
The unpaved, one-way road typically opens by the Fourth of July weekend, and the opening will also give access to the Endovalley Road and Picnic Area.
Reservations are required to enter Rocky between 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day this summer. Permits issued using the reservation system allow a two hour window to enter the park and are required for all areas of the park including outlying areas like East Inlet and North Inlet.
Reservations are full for Friday and Saturday, with some limited availability on Sunday. Reservations are available through http://www.recreation.gov.
Old Fall River Road is scheduled to close on Oct. 5 this year.
While recreating, park visitors should follow local health orders and maintain social distance.
