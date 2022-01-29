Old Victory, Kings Crossing extension open to traffic
news@skyhinews.com
The newly constructed Old Victory Road and Kings Crossing Road extension in Winter Park and Grand Park opened to traffic this week.
Snow plowing still needs to occur on the roads, but the barricades blocking the routes have been removed.
The at-grade railroad crossing on the portion of Telemark Drive formerly known as Kings Crossing Road will remain open for now, Winter Park officials said.
The road openings were delayed more than a year past their expected opening due to construction issues. However, those issues were addressed by the developer and the town of Fraser and Winter Park granted preliminary acceptance for the roads late last year.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Old Victory, Kings Crossing extension open to traffic
The newly constructed Old Victory Road and Kings Crossing Road extension in Winter Park and Grand Park opened to traffic this week.