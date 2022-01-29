Old Victory, Kings Crossing extension open to traffic

The newly constructed Old Victory Road, which runs through Grand Park in Fraser and Winter Park, is open to traffic after more than a year of delays.

Winter Park / Courtesy photo

The newly constructed Old Victory Road and Kings Crossing Road extension in Winter Park and Grand Park opened to traffic this week.

Snow plowing still needs to occur on the roads, but the barricades blocking the routes have been removed.

The at-grade railroad crossing on the portion of Telemark Drive formerly known as Kings Crossing Road will remain open for now, Winter Park officials said.

The road openings were delayed more than a year past their expected opening due to construction issues. However, those issues were addressed by the developer and the town of Fraser and Winter Park granted preliminary acceptance for the roads late last year.