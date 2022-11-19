Olde Fashioned Holiday Craft Bazaar returns to Grand Lake

This year, over 20 creative Colorado crafters will offer handmade gifts at Grand Lake's Holiday Craft Bazaar.

Andrea Cox/Courtesy Photo

The 2022 Olde Fashioned Holiday Craft Bazaar will be held the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25 and 26. The Grand Arts Council is hosting the event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 and from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Nov. 26. Shoppers can visit the bazaar in the Historic Grand Lake Community House, located at 1025 Grand Ave. in Grand Lake. This is the 32nd year of the Craft Bazaar.

The Bazaar features artists and crafters from all over Colorado, including several from Grand County, according to a news release from Grand Arts Council. Items for sale include custom woodwork, hand-crafted mittens, homemade jam, handmade jewelry and scented soaps.

In addition to the craft items for sale, the event will feature holiday music, baked goods for sale from Big Horn Bagels and a quilt raffle from the Women’s Club. Kids will also be able to meet Santa and his reindeer, thanks to a visit from the Colorado Reindeer Ranch. On Friday, shoppers can stay late to participate in the Grand Lake tree lighting ceremony, which goes from 6:30-9 p.m. and will take place just outside the Community House.

Call 970-531-0804 with any questions about this holiday event.