OLRT field trip highlights two projects funded by sales tax dollars

Colorado Headwaters Land Trust Executive Director Jeremy Krones gives Grand County commissioners and Open Lands, Rivers and Trails Advisory Committee members an update on the Himebaugh Creek property in Hot Sulphur Springs during a tour June 16. OLRT awarded two grants to help place the property into a conservation easement and allow Hot Sulphur Springs to purchase it.

Courtesy OLRT

The Open Lands, Rivers and Trails Advisory Committee gave Grand County commissioners a tour earlier this month of two major projects the sales tax fund has made possible.

The first stop on the June 16 tour was at Windy Gap where Grand County Manager Ed Moyer gave an update on a project. OLRT awarded Grand County $1 million in 2018 to help make the Windy Gap Connectivity Channel a reality.

The current budget for the project is $22 million and with Grand’s contribution to the project, it is short $4.8 million. According to a release from OLRT, the county putting up funds to construct this channel was important is securing matching funds.

Construction for the connectivity channel will begin as soon as the Watershed Plan Environmental Assessment and Final Engineering is completed, which is expected to be early 2022, representatives said.

Grand County commissioners and Open Lands, Rivers and Trails Advisory Committee members listen to an update on June 16 about the Windy Gap Connectivity Channel, a $22 million project that the OLRT has contributed $1 million to.

Courtesy OLRT

The group then visited the Himebaugh Creek property in Hot Sulphur Springs. OLRT awarded $550,000 to the Colorado Headwaters Land Trust in 2019 to place this 270 acre property into a conservation easement.

Another $245,000 was awarded to Hot Sulphur Springs in 2020 so the town could purchase the property and open it to public access. Dollars from Great Outdoors Colorado, Gates Family Foundation and the town’s conservation trust funds also helped with the purchase.

With the conservation easement in place, this property will be forever protected from development and provide opportunities for outdoor recreation along with connection to the Arapaho National Forest.

The Fall 2021 OLRT grant cycle opens Aug. 9. For more information and to apply, go to http://www.co.grand.co.us/851/Open-Lands-Rivers-and-Trails-Advisory-Co .