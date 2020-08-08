Omaha woman seriously injured in fall on Old Fall River Road
An Omaha woman suffered serious injuries after falling 20 feet Friday on Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park.
According to park officials, rangers responded to a report of a 60-year-old woman falling when she slipped below a pullout on the lower section of Old Fall River Road.
Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue provided advanced medical care and lowered the woman 60 to 70 feet down a scree field to the Endovalley Picnic Area.
Estes Health Ambulance paramedics assisted, and the woman was flown by UCHealth Lifeline Air Ambulance to the Medical Center of the Rockies.
Due to the location of the incident, Old Fall River Road closed for three hours Friday. It reopened at 1:30 p.m.
