One arrested after fight causing fractured rib

A man is facing a felony assault charge after allegedly breaking another man’s rib in a fist fight.

Around 3 a.m. on June 27, police responded to a report of a physical altercation at a home in Granby and found a man bleeding from several small wounds on his head and arms, according to an arrest affidavit.

The man allegedly told police that Victor Garcia, 32, had been outside his house earlier that night and had started the fight by throwing something at the man’s head and then punching and kicking him. The affidavit says the man also told police that Garcia had left in a blue suburban.

According to statements the man allegedly made to police, his partner owed Garcia’s partner money for a cleaning job and that was what prompted Garcia to start the fight.

At the man’s house, police found a black and white shoe with red lettering on the side, according to the affidavit.

Police then found a blue suburban parked at Garcia’s home and arrested him there. The affidavit says a search of Garcia’s room led police to a matching shoe to the one found at the scene of the fight.

Middle Park Health informed police that the man Garcia allegedly fought had a fractured rib and other serious bodily injuries, according to the affidavit.

Garcia is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 2.