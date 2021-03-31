One arrested after local businesses report phony money

A forged $100 bill found by the Fraser Winter Park Police Department. On Tuesday, police arrested Ronald Fleagle, 45, of Denver for forgery.

Courtesy FWPPD

Fraser Winter Park police arrested a Denver man for allegedly using counterfeit bills at several businesses in east Grand County.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Ronald Fleagle, 45, in Fraser after a Fraser Quick Stop employee reported a customer trying to pay for gas with a fake $100 bill.

According to police, the employee refused the bill, and Fleagle paid with other cash. The Quick Stop provided surveillance footage of Fleagle and his truck. Police later spotted the vehicle at the Fraser Car Wash, where Fleagle was arrested around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

When police searched Fleagle’s truck, they allegedly found several counterfeit bills and other related evidence. Fleagle also had warrants for his arrest in Jefferson and Larimer counties.

In addition to the Quick Stop, another business reported that a customer driving a similar truck to Fleagles’ had paid for takeout food with a fake bill on Monday.

Also on Monday, two banks informed police that local businesses had taken in numerous counterfeit bills, discovered in the businesses’ regular cash deposits.

Fraser Winter Park Chief Glen Trainor said police are investigating where the bogus bills came from, and the department is asking any businesses that took in counterfeit bills from March 21-30 to call 970-722-7779.

“This is a big deal, even though no one was physically hurt,” Trainor said of the department’s investigation.

During the investigation, officers also impounded a motorcycle with fake license plates that was allegedly in Fleagle’s possession.

Fleagle was charged with forgery, obstruction, possession of forgery devices, possession of second degree forged instruments and displaying a fictitious plate.

Fleagle remains in Grand County Jail on a $4,000 cash or surety bond.

Police added that businesses should use caution when accepting large bills, especially $50 and $100 notes.