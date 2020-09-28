One arrested following fight at grocery store parking lot (Warning: Video contains explicit language)

This video of an altercation in Granby led to one man’s arrest on charges of third degree assault, menacing with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. Warning: The video contains graphic language.

Police arrested a man after he got into a physical altercation in the City Market parking lot, and a video of the incident showed him threatening another man with a gun.

Around 8 p.m. Sept. 22, Granby police responded to a call about two men fighting in the City Market parking lot. According to an arrest affidavit, Brian Metcalf, 20, initiated the fight between himself and another man with whom he had an ongoing feud.

Metcalf is alleged to have struck the other man and knocked him to the ground after shouting at him. The affidavit says that Metcalf left the parking lot before police arrived.

The other man involved began videotaping the incident when Metcalf shouted at him. In the video, Metcalf can be heard cocking a weapon behind his car door, but the weapon is not visible in the video.

The video was provided to the Sky-Hi News, and it ends with Metcalf coming toward the man and the phone falling to the ground.

According to the affidavit, the cocking sound in the video and Metcalf’s movements are consistent with how a semi-automatic pistol is loaded.

Metcalf spoke to police at the Granby Police Department, where he allegedly told officers the other man initiated the fight and that he acted in self-defense. He denied having a weapon on him at the time, and police didn’t find one in his vehicle, the affidavit says.

Both men had minor injuries consistent with a fist fight.

Metcalf bonded out of the Grand County Jail on Sept. 23 on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. He is facing charges of third degree assault, menacing with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 13.