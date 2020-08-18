One dead in Jackson County semi-truck crash
One man died in a rollover semi truck accident Sunday on US Highway 40.
At about 8 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the crash in Jackson County just north of the Grand County border. A California man driving eastbound on Highway 40 drove off the right side of the road and overturned.
The driver was removed from the vehicle and air lifted to the Medical Center of the Rockies. The passenger, 66-year-old Curtis Rice of Austin, Colorado, was in the sleeper when the crash occurred.
The Jackson County Coroner pronounced Rice dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol and speed may have been a contributing factor. Kremmling Fire and Grand County EMS assisted with the response.
Hendrickson Trucking out of Sacramento owns the truck and trailer.
