One dead in wreck on US 40

A 60-year-old woman died in a car wreck Sunday on US Highway 40 at the base at Berthoud Pass.

Around 12:49 p.m., Colorado State Patrol and other agencies responded to a wreck after a Ford pickup truck collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at milepost 251 on US 40.

According to CSP, the Ford was headed west on the highway when the driver lost control of the car, crossing into the other lane, and hit the Jeep. Each car had four passengers, all of whom were wearing seat belts.

The 60-year-old woman was in the Jeep. She was declared dead at the scene while the remaining passengers were taken to area hospitals, according to CSP.

Investigators don’t believe drugs, alcohol or speed were a factor in the wreck. Roads were icy at the time and that may have contributed to the crash.