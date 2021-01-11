One dead in wreck on US 40
A 60-year-old woman died in a car wreck Sunday on US Highway 40 at the base at Berthoud Pass.
Around 12:49 p.m., Colorado State Patrol and other agencies responded to a wreck after a Ford pickup truck collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at milepost 251 on US 40.
According to CSP, the Ford was headed west on the highway when the driver lost control of the car, crossing into the other lane, and hit the Jeep. Each car had four passengers, all of whom were wearing seat belts.
The 60-year-old woman was in the Jeep. She was declared dead at the scene while the remaining passengers were taken to area hospitals, according to CSP.
Investigators don’t believe drugs, alcohol or speed were a factor in the wreck. Roads were icy at the time and that may have contributed to the crash.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
One dead in wreck on US 40
A 60-year-old woman died in a car wreck Sunday on US Highway 40 at the base at Berthoud Pass.