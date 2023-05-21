One Grand book: ‘Cheap Land Colorado: Off-Gridders at America’s Edge’

Author Ted Conover has once again taken readers on a captivating journey through his latest book, “Cheap Land Colorado,” which explores the complex issues surrounding the boom of rural development.

The book offers a detailed and honest account of rapid growth, where large numbers of people are flocking in search of affordable housing and picturesque landscapes. Through his immersive journalism, Conover delves into the consequences of this rapid expansion, including its impact on the environment, wildlife and the local community.

One of the key issues raised in “Cheap Land Colorado” is the tension between development and preservation. Conover provides an in-depth look at the impact of such development on the local economy, as well as on the social fabric of the community.

“‘Cheap Land Colorado’ captivated my interest and curiosity from the start,” Dede Fey, an avid reader, an active Grand County resident and member of Granby Library’s monthly Lunch Bunch Book Club, said. “San Luis Valley is a fascinating area, and Ted Conover offers insightful and intriguing perspectives. I am inspired to read all of Conover’s books as his style of inserting himself personally into his topic is compelling.”

Fey read two of his books for this month’s book club.

Pictured is author Ted Conover.

Ted Conover

Conover’s writing is insightful and nuanced, drawing on his extensive research and firsthand experiences. His personal observations and interviews with locals provide a unique perspective on the issues facing the San Luis Valley and other rural areas across the country.

The book has a particular resonance in Grand County, which has experienced significant growth and development in recent years. Conover’s writing offers a powerful reminder of the importance of understanding the complex challenges facing these communities and working towards sustainable solutions. It’s no wonder “Cheap Land Colorado” has been one of the top non-fiction titles to check out of Grand County Library District’s libraries in the last few years.

“A Conversation with Author Ted Conover” will be held at the Granby Library Friday, June 2, at 6 p.m. Hosted by Community of Writers and awards winning author, Martin J. Smith, the two will delve into Conover’s subject matter and writing craft. A time for audience Q & A, as well as an opportunity to purchase a signed copy of “Cheap Land Colorado” will close the event.

Check GcLd.org for additional programs related to issues raised in “Cheap Land Colorado” including sustainable agriculture with Sisu Farms and Off-Grid Living.

*Editor’s note: The base template of this article was produced by ChatGPT