One new, one familiar reporter join the Sky-Hi News

It’s funny how such a short period of time can feel like such a long haul. But the intensity of the past few months here at the Sky-Hi News makes sense. Since early March, we’ve been chugging along with hardly any writers.

We’ve made do thanks to the hunger and tenacity of the handful of freelancer reporters who’ve consistently pitched in to report, write and revise their stories about the people, places and goings-on in Grand County. Many thanks to Sarah Morin, Andy Bockelman and Scout Edmondson, who will continue to write for us as we move forward.

But I am happy to say that we’re now three quarters of the way staffed with two in-house reporters: Meg Soyars, who’s been freelancing for the Sky-Hi since January, accepted a part-time reporter role through the summer, with plans to come on full time in September. And Kyle McCabe just graduated from the journalism department at Pepperdine University in California, and is on his way, as you read this, from there to Grand County to start as a full-time reporter.

Since you’ll be hearing a lot from these two in the coming months and maybe years, I offer an introduction.

Meg Soyars

Meg Soyars hiking for turns outside of Breckenridge. Soyars started freelancing for the Sky-Hi in January and is now a part-time reporter. Meg Soyars/Courtesy Photo



Soyars grew up in a small, south Texas cattle-ranching town before heading to New York City to pursue a career in writing. When the excitement of that wore off, she headed to a rural village in France, where she helped run a writing retreat and kept her pen moving. When her tenure there ended, she landed a seasonal job in Granby. Nearly seven years later, she’s still here, “a proud Kremmling resident,” she says.

Soyars discovered writing at age five, when she saw the “clacking keys” of her mother’s typewriter creating stories that her mom would later read to her (she now thanks her mom for being the clacker actually writing the stories). She majored in English and communications, realizing early on that she wanted to be a writer. After college she worked at the Greenpoint Gazette, in Brooklyn, learning that journalism is, in her words, “more than just news. It brings people together and allows for shared experiences as readers learn what is happening in their communities.”

Soyars loves writing about the environment, events, the arts and local businesses. But whatever topic she’s covering, she says, “I try to remember that individuals play the most essential part of the news story. Stories aren’t stories without the people who are in them.”

She hopes to continue generating articles that engage, inform and educate local readers.

“Grand County offers so much to those who live here, and I want to highlight the small triumphs and big stories,” she says.

Going forward, Soyars will be covering arts, education, business and the environment, with a focus on the west side of Grand County. She’d love to hear your ideas, thoughts, feedback and story tips at msoyars@skyhinews.com.

Kyle McCabe

Kyle McCabe graduated from Pepperdine University this spring and has started as a full-time reporter at the Sky-Hi.

Kyle McCabe/Courtesy Photo

McCabe grew up in Westminster and started writing in high school. At the school paper, he found journalism “fulfilling … never like normal schoolwork,” he says. That led him to pursue a journalism degree at Pepperdine, write for The Graphic, and pen stories about things like a mysterious dirt pile sitting above the undergraduate campus, an impeachment in Pepperdine’s student government and road safety in Malibu. He also ran on the university’s cross-country team, setting the school record in the 10,000 meters in outdoor track and worked on podcasts (we’re hoping to start one here, with his expertise) and television broadcasts in addition to writing. He wants to be a reporter out of a belief that providing “news, especially local news, helps improve people’s quality of life.”

McCabe considers himself a general assignment news reporter, “so anything that has news value is something I want to cover,” he says. But he started as a sports reporter at The Graphic and enjoys covering sports when he gets the chance. He adds that his favorite stories to work on are ones that feel unique, “especially if I thought of the pitch, because that is when an assignment feels personal.”

McCabe will cover housing/childcare, development, public safety and recreation (to start), with a focus on the east side of Grand County. He says he’ll strive to produce high-quality work on tight deadlines. You can send him your thoughts, ideas, feedback and story tips at kmccabe@skyhinews.com .

Finally, a newsroom as lean as ours, in a place as vibrant, complex and rapidly changing as Grand County, needs input from our readers. So feel free to reach out with any and all ideas. Community journalism works best when it’s led by the community.

Onward,

Tracy Ross, editor

Sky-Hi News