Library Corner: We have online resources for kids, families

Your GCLD library card allows for free online access to The Denver Post.

Upcoming Digital Programs Wednesday, April 1 Digital Storytime – 11 a.m. Join Ms. Heidi from the Granby Library for Digital Storytime! Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to join us online for 30 minutes of rhymes, songs, stories, and more. For information and access, visit http://www.gcld.org. Thursday, April 2 Digital Storytime. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to join us online for 30 minutes of rhymes, songs, stories, and more. For information and access, visit http://www.gcld.org. 10 a.m. – Ms. Kealani or Ms. Michelle from the Fraser Valley Library 11 a.m. – Ms. Elisa from the Juniper Library 11:30 a.m. – Ms. Emily from the Kremmling Library Monday, April 6 Digital Book Club Meeting – 6:30 p.m. Join the GCLD Adult Virtual Book Club for a meetup via Zoom. We would love to get together and chat about what we’ve been reading! For information and access, visit http://www.gcld.org. Tuesday, April 7 Digital Storytime – 11 a.m. Join Ms. Elisa from the Juniper Library for Digital Storytime! Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to join us online for 30 minutes of rhymes, songs, stories, and more. For information and access, visit http://www.gcld.org.

“I’m bored.”

How many times have you heard that phrase recently? If you’re a parent… a lot!

When everyone is stuck at home, it can be challenging to come up with ways to keep your family happily engaged. Fortunately, Grand County Library District (GCLD) has lots of great online programs and resources for children and families. GCLD’s website offers a wide array of options to keep even the most restless kiddos entertained.

Here’s a handy list of free resources for those days when you need some help:

Kanopy Kids: You may already be familiar with Kanopy, GCLD’s online streaming platform, but did you know that Kanopy Kids offers unlimited streaming of quality children’s programming? You’ll find shows like Sesame Street, Arthur, and Dinosaur Train, as well as educational videos like SciGirls and Zoboomafoo. Kanopy Kids also has parental controls so you can choose what your kids watch.

Creative Bug: Although Creative Bug has an enormous video library of craft classes and inspiration for adults, they also have tons of great projects for kids. Learn how to how to make a clothespin doll, a DIY fox mask, or do simple weaving. Simply search “crafts for children” on Creative Bug’s website and you’ll find videos on how to do these fun projects and lots more!

RBDigital Magazines: You probably know that RBDigital has a great collection of online magazines, but maybe you weren’t aware that they also have lots of great titles for children. Your child can use a tablet to flip through issues of Highlights, National Geographic for Kids, and American Girl, plus many more.

eBooks and audiobooks: GCLD’s free online reading app, Libby by Overdrive, allows you to borrow digital eBooks and audiobooks with the touch of a finger. Overdrive has a huge collection of great titles for kids and teens, perfect for days at home. You can download the free Libby by Overdrive app through the App Store or Google Play Store.

You’ll find links to all of these resources and more at http://www.gcld.org. Select the “eBooks & learning tools” tab. GCLD is also currently offering Digital Storytime several days per week. Visit our website and select the “Programs” tab to see all offerings.