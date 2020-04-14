Open For Business
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Grand County does business, but many local establishments remain open during this time, including essential businesses. Below are links to different industries in Grand County, including restaurants, shopping, recreation, lodging and services. This information is brought to you in partnership with all Grand County’s chambers of commerce, Work In Grand and Sky-Hi News.
This information is subject to change.
- RESTAURANTS – Check the status of businesses offering curbside pickup or delivery. This includes coffee shops, breweries, wineries and distilleries, plus others that are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
- SHOPPING – Many essential businesses are operating by appointment only if it’s been deemed an essential business.
- RECREATION – This includes equipment rental locations for outdoor activities.
- LODGING – All short term rentals are closed until April 30
- SERVICES – From insurance agents to florists, businesses in the community are taking extra precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19 while they remain open.
- THE LIFT SHUTTLE – The Lift is running the summer route schedule.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.