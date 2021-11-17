Open for runs: Lifts kick off at Winter Park Resort

Known as Ski Funk, Jesus Saenz of Denver, along with Alex Kudron and Lennon Surfati, both of Winter Park, ride the first chair as it shreds the opening day banner at Winter Park Resort.

Winter Park Resort / Courtesy photo

An hour before Winter Park Resort’s first chair of the season headed up the mountain, snow was falling on the slopes, bringing a few inches of fresh powder to the eager skiers and riders in line for the season’s first lifts.

With a base of three feet of snow and its snow guns on blast, the resort opened with the Gemini and Arrow lifts to Parkway and Village Way, as well as the Terrain Park via the Spirit.

“There’s good energy out there. People are excited to be back out,” resort spokesperson Jen Miller said. “It was a nice surprise to get some new snow.”

Many enjoyed the loosened mask requirements too. In a change from opening day 2020, guests at the resort this year don’t have to worry about donning face coverings outside or riding alone on the lifts. Winter Park is not requiring masks outdoors and is bringing back the singles lift line to load seats to capacity.

Reservations are not required this season, so guests have regular access to Winter Park once again. Skiers and riders can keep up with the conditions and open runs and lifts via Winter Park’s new app, which also replaces its paper trail maps.

According to the resort, by eliminating free printed trail maps, Winter Park will save more than 12,000 pounds of paper.

Skiers at Winter Park Resort's opening day wait for the Gemini Lift. Guests don't need masks outside this season, nor reservations to hit the slopes.

Winter Park Resort / Courtesy photo

Additionally, indoor dining returned this season with opening day including specials at the Derailer Bar.

New restaurants in the Village include MexiCali Tacos, Bradley’s at the Base and the well-known Front Range restaurant Stoney’s Bar and Grill, as well as the Snoasis addition of an outdoor woodfired dining facility called Ember and the reopening of the Coffee and Tea Market in the Balcony House.

More snow is predicted to hit the mountain this weekend, according to OpenSnow . Starting Saturday evening and through Sunday morning, three inches could accumulate.

Until then guests can enjoy some bluebird day turns with cold and sunny days.