Opening Friday: Granby Ranch Resort to host drive-in concert, movies, more this weekend

Granby Ranch opens on Friday with plans for top-to-bottom skiing on Saturday.



The 2020-21 ski season starts at 9 a.m. Friday at Granby Ranch Resort, which plans to open with limited terrain and have top-to-bottom skiing on Saturday.

The resort’s opening is coming coupled with a host of weekend events and adherence to Grand County COVID-19 related protocols. Friday’s opening will feature limited terrain served by the Milestone Lift and the Pony Carpet. On Saturday, the resort intends to open with top-to-bottom skiing via the Quick Draw Chairlift.

“We are thrilled to welcome the 2020/21 season and I couldn’t be prouder of our team, across the board, for their hard work and dedication towards this opening,” said Jace Wirth, general manager of Granby Ranch.

He added that the resort has invested over $1 million in capital improvements over the past several months, including enhancements to snowmaking systems and much needed infrastructure improvements.

One of those investments is major enhancements to the Quick Draw chairlift, which are in the final stages of completion. The final decision about opening the lift Saturday will be made Friday, Wirth said.

Additionally, the resort will be opening up new base area dining operations, which will be operating within the guidelines of the Grand County COVID-19 protocols.

Granby Ranch has also lined up a number of family friendly activities and programming over the opening weekend, including:

Friday, Dec. 11

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Uphill skiing on Easy Money Ski Trail

10-10:30 a.m. — The Mystery of Snowmaking – A “How To” from the Experts at Granby Ranch

2:30-4 p.m. — Snowman Building Contest (winner receives a 2020-21 season pass)

3:30-4:30 p.m. — Free Hot Cocoa

6:30-7:45 p.m. — Joe Nichols & Brent Rowan Holiday Concert – Drive In Big Screen Broadcast. For the safety of guests and the artist, guests will drive in and park in the Granby Ranch parking lots. A large video screen will feature a live feed of the music event with the audio being broadcast over a local FM radio signal. Takeaway dining as provided for by Granby Ranch’s new dining operations will also be available. Go to http://www.GranbyRanch.com for more details.

Saturday, Dec. 12

10-10:30 a.m. — The Mystery of Snowmaking – A “How To” from the Experts at Granby Ranch

3:30-4:30 p.m. — Free Hot Cocoa

6-7:30 p.m. and 7:30-9 p.m. — Drive-In doubleheader featuring “The Elf” and “The Christmas Story.” For the safety of guests, guests will drive in and park in the Granby Ranch parking lots. A large video screen will feature the special holiday films with the audio being broadcast over a local FM radio signal. Takeaway dining as provided for by Granby Ranch’s new dining operations will also be available.

Sunday, December 13

3:30-4 p.m. — Sno-Ga (Snow Yoga) at Granby Ranch Located at The Conquest Lift

3:30-4:30 p.m. — Free Hot Cocoa

“This set of events for opening weekend is just the start,” Wirth said. “Every weekend this season will feature events and programs for families and all of our customers.”

For more info and updates, go to http://www.GranbyRanch.com or download the Granby Ranch Resort App. Prices on Granby Ranch season passes are set to increase at midnight Friday.