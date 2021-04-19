OpenSnow: Expect 4-8 inches of powder Tuesday at Winter Park Resort

Winter Park Resort skiers take on Mary Jane slopes.

Courtesy Carl Frey

Powder days are running thin, but forecasters say Grand County can expect snow tonight and powder Tuesday morning at Winter Park Resort.

Based on projections from http://www.OpenSnow.com , Winter Park can expect times of intense snow from a strong, fast-moving storm tracking over Colorado.

“For the snow forecast by Tuesday morning at sunrise, I’ll stick with about 4-8 inches,” predicted Joel Gratz, a meteorologist at OpenSnow.com.

“However, due to the strength of the storm, there could be more snow than this,” he continued. “I always try to set reasonable expectations and we can always hope for more snow! The snow quality should be fluffy thanks to cold temperatures, which will be in the single digits on Tuesday morning.”

Looking ahead to closing weekend for Winter Park, Gratz says Saturday could be a mixed day with lingering showers and cooler temperatures.

“Then Sunday should be a warm and sunny day, which is just what we would hope for during the last day of the season,” he concluded.

Winter Park Resort has extended its season for the Mary Jane territory until May 9 with the Winter Park territory closing this weekend.