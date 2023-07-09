OPINION | Trout Unlimited is saving a river near you

A group plants willows on a ranch as part of stream restoration efforts.

Jerry Nissen/Courtesy photo

When you drive around Grand County you’ll notice a lot of “Save the Fraser River” bumper stickers. The people who proudly display these stickers are part of the river keeper community that the nonprofit organization Trout Unlimited has been assembling here in Grand County for more than a couple of decades.

The mission statement for Trout Unlimited is to conserve, protect and restore the rivers and streams in Grand County, and that is what they have done for over 20 years.

With 60% of our native stream flows being diverted to the cities on the east side of the Continental Divide, Trout Unlimited has led the charge to restore our rivers, which have only 40% of their native flows remaining. The success of this ongoing effort is credited to nonprofit’s members, and members of our community that have stepped up to become today’s river keepers.

Together, they have worked to match our existing stream flows with reconstructed stream channels that maintain a healthy aquatic ecosystem despite the diminished flows. Trout Unlimited played a major role in securing the funding for the $30 million project to reconnect the Colorado River around the Windy Gap Reservoir.

Each year the nonprofit organization and their fellow river keepers plant willows that help cool stream temperatures, stabilize stream banks and reestablish healthy wetlands that protect our rivers from migrating soils. As long as Trout Unlimited is in Grand County, these types of projects will continue to happen.

Because the future of our rivers is in the hands of the generations that follow us, the nonprofit works with local youth on river education. Recently, they provided funding that allowed the sixth and seventh grade science classes from West Grand Middle School to attend a three day water seminar. And so the next generation of river keepers is born.

Trout Unlimited’s belief that science needs to dictate the future of our rivers, not politics, inspires them to spend thousands of dollars each year on stream monitoring. This assures that the projects planned and decisions made are based on as many science based facts as possible.

To be part of the river keeper community, Trout Unlimited encourages everyone to attend their fundraising events, or participate in one of their projects that benefit the health of our local rivers and streams. To learn more about these opportunities to help, visit their website at CoHeadwaters.org .