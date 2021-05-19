Opponents struggle to keep pace with Cubs

East Grand Middle School's Josie Nance moves into first place in the 4x400 relay.



East Grand Middle School has great speed and strength on its track teams this year.

In fact, after three meets this season, including a recent one at EGMS, the Cubs boys and girls teams remain undefeated in team points while the seventh-grade girls have placed first twice and second once.

In terms of individual honors, EGMS speedster Josie Nance has multiple top place finishes in the 1,600 and 800 meter runs and in the long jump.

On the boys side, Kadin Star has been shining bright for EGMS, and he has top finishes in the 800 meter run and triple jump.

Other notable finishes include Bree Hanson’s three first-place finishes in discus and Jack Wadlington’s top spots in the 1,600 and 400 meter runs. Also, Skyler Kerber won in the 100 and 400 meter runs and shot put, and Leo Zuniga won in long lump and 200 meters.

The teams have upcoming meets at Steamboat and Moffat counties.