Oranges, mangoes spill on I-70, causing a ‘sticky’ situation in Idaho Springs Wednesday

Oranges and mangoes are pictured scattered across Interstate 70 following a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, around 9:45 p.m.

Idaho Springs Police Department/Courtesy photo

Rogue tropical fruit rolled across Interstate 70 as they attempted to evade being juiced in Idaho Springs following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday, March 31, around 9:45 p.m.

The Idaho Springs Police Department says they arrived on scene to find a “sticky” situation after hundreds of mangoes and oranges spilled from a truck that crashed near mile marker 240.5.

There was a second crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle as the officers were investigating the initial crash.

No injuries were reported in any of the crashes.

The driver of the truck carrying produce was cited for careless driving.