Organizers call off June blues festival

Kate Moss plays the 2017 Blues From The Top Festival in Winter Park. This year's festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sky-Hi News file photo

The Grand County Blues Society has decided to cancel the 18th annual Blues From The Top Music Festival on June 27–28, representing one of the furthest reaching coronavirus related cancellations to date in Grand County.

In an email blast, the society’s board of directors said the decision was made to protect the health and wellbeing of the festival attendees, artists, volunteers and residents of Winter Park.

“We know this comes as a disappointment to music fans and especially to the fans that have supported the festival since our first in 2002,” the society acknowledged. “We thank you for your continued support. We look forward to resuming the festival in June of 2021.”

Anyone who has already bought tickets for the festival can expect a refund, as the blues society says ticketholders will get a refund notification from the festival and Eventbrite over the next 30-45 days.

Additionally, the society has created a new fund, the Blues From The Top 2020 Musicians Fund, to help the musicians who were scheduled to perform at the now canceled festival.

According to the blues society, all donations to this fund will go to musicians in need. For more info, go to http://www.GrandBlues.org or email bluesfromthetop@grandblues.org.