Organizers prepare for big turnout at Wolford Ice Fishing Tournament

Doug Miskol enjoys a beautiful day ice fishing during the 2020 Wolford Ice Fishing Tournament. Organizers are expecting record turnout at Saturday's contest.

Sky-Hi News file photo

The Wolford Mountain Reservoir Ice Fishing Tournament is planning for record-breaking turnout this weekend.

According to Kremmling Chamber Director Tara Sharp, online registration for Saturday’s 24th annual ice fishing contest is up by 80%. The huge popularity reflects trends seen last month at the Three Lakes Ice Fishing Contest, which also saw its highest ever turnout.

“For the last year there hasn’t been a whole lot going on event-wise and this event naturally social distances,” Sharp said. “It is within COVID guidelines and is something for families or individuals to get out and recreate outdoors … I think people are just sick of being cooped up.”

Public health guidance means the awards ceremony will be virtual this year and participants are encouraged to register online. Folks can register in-person day of, but only one party is allowed into the tent at a time. The same goes for the weighing station.

Online registration is open until Saturday and costs $40 per person plus a $2 online fee. Thousands of dollars in cash prizes are up for grabs in the tournament.

Sharp was excited to bring the community out for this year’s event, which is also a big fundraiser for the Kremmling Chamber.

“Everyone getting out there and being able to do something is exciting for everyone, but for us in particular,” Sharp said. “We’re stoked just to be able to have an event of any magnitude because of COVID.”

As of Tuesday, ice on Wolford Mountain Reservoir was 16 inches thick with another 6 inches of snow on top. ATVs, snowmobiles and side by sides are allowed on the ice.

Register for the event at kremmlingchamber.com.