Organizers prepare for big turnout at Wolford Ice Fishing Tournament
The Wolford Mountain Reservoir Ice Fishing Tournament is planning for record-breaking turnout this weekend.
According to Kremmling Chamber Director Tara Sharp, online registration for Saturday’s 24th annual ice fishing contest is up by 80%. The huge popularity reflects trends seen last month at the Three Lakes Ice Fishing Contest, which also saw its highest ever turnout.
“For the last year there hasn’t been a whole lot going on event-wise and this event naturally social distances,” Sharp said. “It is within COVID guidelines and is something for families or individuals to get out and recreate outdoors … I think people are just sick of being cooped up.”
Public health guidance means the awards ceremony will be virtual this year and participants are encouraged to register online. Folks can register in-person day of, but only one party is allowed into the tent at a time. The same goes for the weighing station.
Online registration is open until Saturday and costs $40 per person plus a $2 online fee. Thousands of dollars in cash prizes are up for grabs in the tournament.
Sharp was excited to bring the community out for this year’s event, which is also a big fundraiser for the Kremmling Chamber.
“Everyone getting out there and being able to do something is exciting for everyone, but for us in particular,” Sharp said. “We’re stoked just to be able to have an event of any magnitude because of COVID.”
As of Tuesday, ice on Wolford Mountain Reservoir was 16 inches thick with another 6 inches of snow on top. ATVs, snowmobiles and side by sides are allowed on the ice.
Register for the event at kremmlingchamber.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Harmed by local COVID-19 restrictions, bar owner says county should offer financial support
The co-owner of Ullr’s Tavern is calling on Grand County commissioners to help subsidize businesses after two small businesses were closed to in-person patronage following a massive COVID-19 outbreak at Winter Park Resort.