Osprey family reject one egg

The osprey looks down at one egg that is on the left side of the nest on May 29. The ospreys deemed the egg non-viable, so they will sit on the remaining two eggs.

J Frank Mannix/Courtesy Photo

The osprey family in Grand Lake have lost one egg, after the mother laid three eggs in May. People from all over the country have been watching the mother and father tend to their eggs, from a live video feed of their nest in Grand Lake.

“For the first time since our pair has been together and had this nest, mom has rejected one of the eggs,” wrote Grand Lake resident Kent Roorda, who owns and operates the camera.

According to Roorda, this is a sign the egg was not viable, so the mother pushed it away to the left side of the nest.

“Now, she will give all of her attention to the remaining two eggs. It is amazing that she was able to determine that the egg was not viable so early in the incubation,” Roorda wrote. “Nature is amazing.”

The osprey mom and dad spend time together in the nest.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

When watching the camera on May 29, J. Frank Mannix noticed that the egg was away from the middle of the nest. Mannix wrote that when an osprey attempted to move it back into the nest, there appeared to be a hole in it.

Hopefully, the two remaining eggs will hatch, as the mom osprey continues to incubate them. The eggs should be ready to hatch in about a month from now.

The osprey cam is available on Sky-Hi News’ homepage for viewers to watch the eggs hatch and for the chicks to get ready for flight.