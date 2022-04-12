Osprey pair returns to Grand Lake (with live stream)

The osprey pair that has been returning to their nest on Grand Lake since 2017 is back. Local Kent Roorda installed a live cam and now thousands of viewers get to watch the love birds growing their family.

Kent Roorda/Courtesy image

Two of Grand County’s favorite community members are back in their nest at Grand Lake for the sixth year in a row.

The osprey pair, whose springs and summers have been livestreamed for tens of thousands of viewers, has returned in preparation of mating season.

On Friday, Grand Lake local Kent Roorda, who installed a live feed camera on the osprey’s nest, informed his international following, “It won’t be long (around April 15) before the Ospreys start arriving from their migration from the South to their nesting locations in the North.”

Then, on Saturday, he posted, “A few of your fellow Osprey Watchers, let me know that OUR birds have arrived and were seen in the nest.”

This is the third year the birds have arrived back on April 9.

“It is amazing how accurate their calendars are, and also how they are able to fly to/from their nest from thousands of miles away,” Roorda said.

In the next few weeks, they will be preparing the nest for another season and be busy mating. As long as both the male and female are still living, Rooda said, they will return to the same nest each year and will raise a new family. They normally lay two or three eggs annually.

“In past years, our ospreys have been very successful, and all hatched chicks have survived and fledged. The ospreys provide all of us with a lot of entertainment, appreciation of nature and knowledge as they raise their annual families,” Rooda said.

Live stream the pair all summer long at SkyHiNews.com/grand-lake-osprey-camera/