In the schools: Our seniors have made the community proud

Great Happenings in East Grand Schools: The Graduation Edition.

Historically this week’s article would be full of information about our end of year activities, field trips, awards nights, concerts, state championships and more. While our students and staff have been participating in many creative activities over the past few weeks, this article will focus on our Class of 2020.

Graduation will be on Saturday. A small ceremony with graduates and parents will occur at 10 a.m. with a golf cart parade throughout Granby to follow. Please come to the parade with signs and noisemakers to celebrate this remarkable group of students and give them a wonderful graduation day. The event will be live streamed on our Facebook pages EGSD and MPHS Graduation.

While awards night did not happen in person you can view the virtual awards show at this address bit.ly/2ZN631C.

It is incredible to witness the community support for our students. A huge thank you to all scholarship donors for helping to make our students’ dreams come true. A record total of $127,000 in local scholarships alone went to 26 different seniors.

MPHS is proud to have six graduates who are starting a career in the military this summer — Jaydon Guzman, Shannon Holzworth, Wyatt Hoskins, Grace Johnson, Martin Schneller and Justin Sheller. Thank you for choosing to defend our freedom, democracy and way of life.

Avery Munch, Alec Laraby, Evan Laraby, James Gallegos, Jaime Rios, Shug Reynolds and Gabe Loberg will all be attending college next year and continuing their athletic careers.

The salutatorian for the MPHS class of 2020 is Dylan Cormican. The valedictorian for the MPHS class of 2020 is Lela Myers. Congratulations and thank you for all of your hard work.

On a personal note, this is a special class to me. When I started here this group of young adults were just entering high school. I have had the privilege of seeing them grow and change into the leaders and positive characters they are today.

From their shyness as freshmen in the hall on the first day of school to their confidence, leadership and independence in the commons on March 12 of this year, the Class of 2020 has shown great growth, perseverance and maturity.

The past few months have been extremely difficult on everybody, but our seniors have had to deal with losing out on some of the greatest times in their lives. During this time, whenever I have crossed paths with a senior, they have been upbeat and positive.

Seniors, thank you for representing Middle Park High School, East Grand School District and our communities in such a positive fashion. Congratulations and good luck. I can’t wait to see all of you on Saturday.