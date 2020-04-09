Outbreak of Kindness wants to safely spread services

The Grand County Outbreak of Kindness has been attempting to help close the gap regarding the community’s need for food and services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few weeks ago, the faith community, county nonprofits and public health partnered to recruit and mobilize a group of citizen volunteers to respond to the coronavirus health crisis in the county, creating the Outbreak of Kindness.

The group is training a volunteer force on behalf of Grand County that reports to public health and the Joint Incident Command team, while also sharing relevant health information with its network. Volunteers are trained to refer inquiries to the appropriate services in the county.

Services from the group include reaching out and assisting people older than 60 or medically at risk unable to leave their homes with errands and shopping. They also promote and support agencies that combat hunger and sudden food insecurity.

The group provides food sharing opportunities 1 p.m. every Saturday in various locations across the county when other services are closed. Stops include Big Shooters in Kremmling; St. John’s in Granby; Rural Health Network in Hot Sulphur Springs; Church of Eternal Hills in Tabernash; Grand Mountain Bank in Fraser; and Fontenot’s in Winter Park.

For assistance or deliveries, contact gc.outbreakofkindness@gmail.com or call 970-363-6460. For more, go to http://www.facebook.com/GCOutbreakofKindness.