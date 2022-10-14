Over $1 million in federal money coming to Grand County

The sun shines over a field in Granby on a cloudless day.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

Rep. Joe Neguse from Colorado’s 2nd District announced Oct. 4 that his district will receive just over $6.35 million from the Local Consistency and Tribal Assistance Fund, which is part of the American Rescue Plan. Grand County will receive about $1.27 million.

The money will come in two equal amounts for fiscal year 2022 and 2023. The fund looks to provide flexible support for rural, mountain and tribal communities, so counties can use the money on schools, roads, emergency operations or any governmental purpose other than lobbying.

Grand County’s share of the over $6 million coming to the 2nd District is the third-most of the nine counties, behind Larimer County’s $1.29 million and Eagle County’s $1.36 million.